Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.
BUD opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 11,785 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.