Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BUD opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 11,785 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

