AON (NYSE:AON) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $217.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has also taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company initiated non-compensation costs reduction starting March, given the COVID-19-led uncertainty. However, its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuations. The company deferred its share buyback plan and halted M&A activities owing to the ongoing pandemic.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AON. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Shares of AON stock opened at $209.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.88. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

