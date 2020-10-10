Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $670.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

