Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.