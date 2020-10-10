Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of AAOI opened at $11.83 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $269.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,360.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,156 shares of company stock valued at $521,835 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

