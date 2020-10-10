Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

AAOI opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $114,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,214 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,156 shares of company stock worth $521,835. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,163,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

