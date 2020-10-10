Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

APTV stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $100.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

