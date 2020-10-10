ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

ABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a current ratio of 18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.