ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 416.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 331.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 306.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

