ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:MT opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.93.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 682.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 269.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 292,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $422,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 381.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

