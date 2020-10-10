Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0016

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $27,259.02 and approximately $17.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,017,526 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

