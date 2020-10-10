argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $298.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $265.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.00.

argenx stock opened at $276.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.80. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $277.38. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

