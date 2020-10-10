Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

ARGO opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

