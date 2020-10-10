Argus Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $360.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price upped by Argus from $225.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wayfair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.97.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $206.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $1,329,315.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,674 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,290.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,618 shares of company stock worth $72,219,085. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.