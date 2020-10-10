ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. ARKEMA/S has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

