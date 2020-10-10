ARKEMA/S’s (ARKAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC downgraded ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

