Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARW. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.13.

ARW opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

