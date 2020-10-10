Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $420.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.