ArtByte (ABY) Hits Market Cap of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

