Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 448,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,573. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

