Asante Solutions’ (PUMP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen raised Asante Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.21.

PUMP stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

