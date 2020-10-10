ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB cut shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASRRF. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASR Nederland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

