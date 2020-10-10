Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,271,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 329,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,002. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

