Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec is making steady progress toward its strategy for profitable growth — Simplify, Focus and Grow. Its transition to a two-segment organizational structure ensures that products are better aligned to end-markets and customers. However, weak demand for equipment and parts in all of its segments, particularly in domestic markets remains a headwind. Nevertheless, focus on growing part sales volume, international business and launch of new products will drive results. Cost-reduction actions and restructuring moves will also aid earnings. The recent acquisitions of two premier full-line concrete batch plant manufacturers, CON-E-CO and BMH, will augment the Infrastructure Solutions group portfolio. With a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, Astec seems well poised to tide over the ongoing crisis.”

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Astec Industries stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,271,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 329,218 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.