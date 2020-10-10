ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.93

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.93 and traded as high as $40.22. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 189,817 shares trading hands.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

