Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ AY opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

