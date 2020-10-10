ATN (ATN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,291.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One ATN token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $821,949.21 and $12,291.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00252427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01511822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00159476 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

