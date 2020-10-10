Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $261.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.