Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.67.

ADP stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

