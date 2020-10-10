Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.