AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $59.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.
AN traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $60.56. 681,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.
In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 86.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.