AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $59.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

AN traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $60.56. 681,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 86.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

