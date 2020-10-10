Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.26. Approximately 23,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,130,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,432,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter.

