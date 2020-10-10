Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Receives $125.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

