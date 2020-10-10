Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $142.00 at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.09.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 397.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $11,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

