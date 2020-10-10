Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avient stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

