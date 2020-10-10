Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

AVNT opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avient stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

