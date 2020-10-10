Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 569,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 431,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,952,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

