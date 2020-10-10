Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.35.

AXGT opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. On average, analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

