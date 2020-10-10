AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley Securities lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

Get AXT alerts:

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.69 million, a P/E ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $1,564,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 41.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 202,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.