B. Riley Securities Begins Coverage on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Stock analysts at B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 441,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

