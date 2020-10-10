Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.70 and a 200-day moving average of €31.79. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

