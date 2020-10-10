BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.52. BAB shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 5,610 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.