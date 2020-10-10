Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Up 4.5%

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.24 and last traded at $54.24. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

