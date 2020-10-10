Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $91.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 171.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 250.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

