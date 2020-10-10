Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE BCH opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 99.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 91.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 764.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $246,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

