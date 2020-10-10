Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

BLX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 59,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,904. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 35.2% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.