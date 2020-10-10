Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.86.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $188.19. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bandwidth by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.