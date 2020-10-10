Bank of America Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

PNW opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

