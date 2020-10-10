Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.