Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

